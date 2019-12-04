The male nurse, who would not be named, is renovating his home. He said the robbers accosted two carpenters, who were kicked to the ground and robbed of a cellphone, before they got into the house.
The nurse was in his bedroom when a man walked in at midday on Monday. The man made hand gestures instructing the nurse to lie down and be quiet. Another stood in the passage with a bush knife, and two others carried a pickaxe, a sickle and a crowbar.
The nurse mustered up the courage to chase the men out of the house, and let out his Great Dane and two boerboel mastiffs. Running behind the fleeing robbers, he noticed one of them trying to open his car door.
“I couldn’t let them steal my car. I chased after him and whacked him several times with a broomstick.