Durban homeowner robbed three times in 35 hours during coronavirus lockdown

Durban - RESIDENTS of Bulwer, Durban, have had enough of crime in the area after some were robbed more than once in a short period. On Tuesday morning, a Bulwer resident shared on the Bulwer Safety and Urban Regeneration Forum Facebook page that her house had been broken into for the third time in 35 hours. The woman, who could not be reached, said the criminals gained entry to her house through her neighbour’s side of the garden. She discovered she had been robbed when she went to her laundry room to collect her last batch of laundry from the dryer, and found the room had been ransacked. “Thank the Lord I did not walk in on them while they were there. “All the cupboards were emptied out, and the step ladder was stolen,” she said.

The woman said Blue Security and the SAPS Flying Squad responded to the scene, and scoured her neighbour’s garden and the neighbourhood. Police arrested three suspects in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Heather Roos, chairperson of the Umbilo Community Policing Forum (CPF), said a few people had put up posts about being robbed more than once.

Roos said the number of reports was of great concern and was linked to the number of vagrants suddenly moving around in communities.

“There’s a camp set up in Albert Park which is very close to our community, and residents have been complaining about the number of vagrants and homeless people in the area.

“They have been very forceful and ringing bells. It’s very scary for the residents,” she said.

Roos said criminals saw the lockdown as an opportunity.

She said the streets were quieter, but there were a number of vagrants who were aggressive towards residents, asking for money or cigarettes, not food.

“They are becoming more demanding,” she said, urging residents to tighten their security and be vigilant.

Daily News