Durban homeowner without electricity for 9 days after shack dwellers illegal connection

Durban - A Sea Cow Lake resident has been without an electricity supply to his home for nine days due to illegal connections from a nearby informal settlement.

Vishnu Haripersad of Johanna Road said the eThekwini electricity department had replaced a transformer last week Sunday. It malfunctioned after two days leaving his household without electricity. Haripersad said he paid his monthly bills including rates but the neighbouring informal settlement had benefited from it. “It is frustrating. I am using a gas stove. I had to empty out my fridge. There is five of us living in the house. I am here for 25 years. We had other outages but they were sorted out within a day. The informal settlement has power throughout the day. I was reliably informed that the electricity department does not have stock of transformers,” he said.



Kenville /Sea Cow Lake Ratepayers and Residents Association spokesperson Anil Beekrum said it was unacceptable. He said recently many homes were left without power for a week due to cable theft.





eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they do have stock of transformers. He said this year alone more than five transformers have been replaced in the same area.





Disgruntled Nagina residents, near Mariannhill are also frustrated with frequent disruptions to their electricity supply. Moses Pillay, Nagina phase 2 Community Policing Forum chairperson, said they have been without a power supply since Sunday.





Pillay said the electricity department made a request for a higher amp fuse to be used. Pillay said illegal connections to a mini-substation was causing problems. A Clare Estate resident, who declined to be named, said the city was turning a blind eye to an electricity sub station at the intersection with O'Flahtery and Quarry Road which had several cables illegally connected to it from the informal settlement.





Mayisela said illegal connections burden the system which leads to constant power trips and damaged infrastructure.





“Sea Cow Lake is riddled with illegal connections which are the main source of transformers blowing up. Illegally connected electricity remains a noose around the city’s neck. The City, with the assistance of the SAPS continues to fight it. We are still conducting multidisciplinary blitz, where we disconnect illegal connections and confiscate wire. However, the connections continue once our teams leave.”Mayisela said.





Clare Estate ward councillor Hassan Haniff advised residents to switch off all appliances an unplug them during load shedding or power outages.





"The inrush of power causes the cables to get damaged and blowing of fuses. The infrastructure is old. Many residents have 3 phase power. If we can do this then it might avoid power outages."Haniff said.





