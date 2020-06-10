Durban International Film festive goes online amid coronavirus pandemic

Durban - ATTRACTING an estimated audience of between 10 000 and 30 000, the Durban International Film Festival is arguably the premier film industry event on the continent. Having celebrated its 40th edition last year, expectations were high for this year, but with the Covid-19 pandemic causing the cancellation of big events, the festival looked set for a similar fate. However, film fanatics will have the privilege of seeing the best film talent the continent has from the comfort of their homes as screenings will now be conducted online. Head of programming Chipo Zhou said although the pandemic presented a challenge, it was also an opportunity to expand the event’s reach. “The festival, which prides itself on adaptability and innovation, felt it had a duty and responsibility to provide full support to its film-makers and to deliver quality of eventing and programming while simultaneously navigating the global and national impact of Covid-19.

“Going virtual was always a part of the plan, albeit not completely but parallel to the physical event, and what better time to pilot it?

“Of course, we all want to get back into the cinema, but since we are not able to we need to adapt to this new virtual world swiftly.

“All creative industries are finding innovative ways to connect with their audiences, so we believe film festivals must also adapt,” he said.

“There is definitely potential for an expanded audience base with an online event, people who would ordinarily not have been able to attend the festival in Durban.

“There is greater room for engagement of audiences with participating filmmakers, and we’re hoping that this widens the festival’s reach.”

The 10-day event was set to take place from July16-26, but will be moved to September10-20.

