Farook Khan. Picture: Facebook

Durban - World renowned journalist and beauty pageant organiser Farook Khan,75, is in a critical condition in a Durban hospital after being diagnosed with cancer of the colon. On Friday, his family asked for people to pray for his recovery.

A family member said that Khan, had returned home on Sunday night from India after attending the Miss India Pageant.

On Monday he complained about stomach pains and the family thought he may have eaten something during the trip that upset his stomach.

He was self medicated by family in the interim.

On Tuesday his health took a turn for the worse and was rushed to a doctor. He was then taken by ambulance to local hospital where it was discovered that he had cancer of the colon.

His family said he underwent medical treatment and operations but by Wednesday his health took a turn for the worse.

Khan, turned 75 on Tuesday, but instead of celebrating he was hospitilised.

He enjoyed an illustrious career in journalism and later became the chairman of the Culture India Pageant.

Khan worked for the Post Newspapers, DRUM Magazine, The Daily News, Sunday Tribune, Star, Pretoria News and Cape Argus titles in Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria and Cape Town.

He had written many newspaper articles in his career on various topics.

He also captured the lifestyle of the Grey Street Casbah in a book he wrote titled the Goodwill Lounge.

On Facebook Linda Zama said,"Real friendship is to be celebrated. It's been a blessing to receive the gift of lovely people like Farouk Khan."

Shamila Ramjawan said, "Farook Khan you have empowered thousands of women with the Miss India Pageantry, we need you to continue the incredible work that you do! i feel blessed to have worked with you - judged numerous pageants and to receive the Humanitarian Award from you this year. You are in my prayers. I wish you a speedy recovery. You can get through this!"

