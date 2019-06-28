Durban - Robbers mistook a bag of T-Shirts for cash when they followed a resident to his New Dawn Park home in Newlands East on Thursday night. It is alleged that the resident had just entered the driveway of his home on Marbleray Drive when the robbers struck. The resident had arrived home after collecting T-Shirts from a friend in Ntuzuma.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said the resident was approached by five robbers. They dragged him into the house.

“At gunpoint the robbers assaulted him with a firearm butt on his head. The men took cellphones and cash before fleeing the crime scene on foot. The resident sustained an open wound on his head and was taken to hospital,”Zwane said.

A case of robbery is being investigated by Newlands East SAPS.

The robbers also managed to get into his safe and took some cash. They were disturbed when the neighbors alarm went off.

Lucrecia Ryan, a spokesperson for the Newlands East Watch Community Safety (NEWCS) said there has been a spare of robberies and hijackings in the area recently.

Ryan said a family were held up in their home by robbers on Saturday, a woman was hijacked off a her car and a man delivering stock to a tuckshop was robbed during the course of the week in Newlands East.

“We trying very hard with what we have. We asked the residents to take control of their streets just to monitor any suspicious vehicles and people loitering. We understand the police have limited staff. Our NEWCS use cars to patrol and our own costs. We wish we could be subsidised and the city would install CCTV cameras at our five exit points. We are actually the ears and eyes for the police,”she said.

Daily News



