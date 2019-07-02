Durban - Police are making an earnest appeal to the public to steer clear of unscrupulous people who promise wealthy returns from various quick rich scams. Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said a typical example was when a 39-year-old man who was allegedly deceived and robbed of a large amount of cash by criminals in Richards Bay.

Gwala said that the victim claimed he was lured from Durban to Richards Bay to purchase platinum.

"He was presented with a bar which he was made to believe contained platinum. After negotiations, he handed over the cash and was told to wait at a mall for the delivery of the merchandise. The delivery did not materialise and when he tried to contact the fraudsters, their phones were switched off,"Gwala said.

A case of theft by false pretenses was opened for further investigation.

Detectives in KZN are warning members of the public to steer clear of people who are intent on conning them out of their hard earned cash through various scams.

This warning comes as detectives are swamped with cases from people who have been swindled out of large sums of money by con artists.

"It is equally disturbing to find that members of the public are willing to hand over their money to people who claim to be involved in illegal activities such as dealing in precious metals and stones," Gwala said.

She said such scams are rife and offers that are too good to be true turn out to be not true.

Citizens are urged not to commit crimes by investing in illegal deals that involve precious stones and metals.

Anyone who is approached by such con artists are urged to contact their local police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily News