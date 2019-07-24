Durban - A former Glenwood resident who moved to Italy to play rugby has become an overnight hero after he rescued a father and daughter from drowning on a beach in Cala Sinizas. The valiant efforts of Marco Neethling, 34, was also captured on the front page of the Italian Newspaper L'Arena a week ago.

Neethling said it was his first time swimming in Cala Sinizias. He said the depth of the water was 150m offshore.

"It was my first time there but not on the island of Sardegna. My granny is originally from Cagliari Sardegna. It’s far from where I live in Verona but a very popular holiday destination," he told the Daily News from Italy.

Neethling said he was sheltering behind some rocks because the wind was extremely strong that morning. He then heard the screams for help from two people in the water nearby.

"A man and his daughter were struggling to fight against the current that was taking them further out and against the rocks. I swam out without any flotation device. On my arrival, the man passed his daughter to me. I put her on her back and on my chest while holding him up with my other hand. I kept telling them to stay calm," he explained.

The valiant efforts of Marco Neethling, 34, was also captured on the front page of the Italian Newspaper L'Arena a week ago. Picture: Screengrab.





Neethling said he wanted to take the little girl back to shore but he knew in his heart that he couldn’t leave the father behind. The beach was also red-flagged that day which meant no swimming because the wind and waves were too rough.

Neethling caught a glimpse of a kite surfer nearby.

"I stayed and helped the father. We fought the current and waves for about 10 minutes. Eventually, I managed to get the kite surfers attention. The surfer was the only person in the water. He came and I held on to his life jacket. He dragged us into where I could use the waves to bring the little girl and her dad onto the shore," he said.

Neethling said despite the presence of lifeguards they allegedly failed to act because of the sea conditions.

"I said ‘now that I’ve done your job the least you could do is keep the people out of the water for the rest of the day’. The lifeguards told my mother and girlfriend who were watching from the rocks that it was too rough for them to go in and ‘that’s where you die’ and ‘they are going to die there," Neethling said.

The red Google Map marker shows where Cala Sinizias is located on an island off Italy. Picture: Google Maps





In the process of the rescue, Neethling strained his shoulder and elbow from the force of the kite pulling them to shore and with the weight, he was carrying and being dragged through the water.

Neethling also helped a man from Belgium who tried to swim but didn’t make it and got pulled under and washed against the rocks.

"I went by foot to help and carried him back to the beach cutting my feet on the rocks. A helicopter was called to take him to hospital as he was in a bad way and blood pressure was very low. He wife also said he suffered from epileptic fits. We were told that he was ok and stayed the night in hospital, "Neethling.



The father and daughter were from the Czech Republic.

"They were still in shock at the ordeal and were very emotional. They also invited us to Prague where they live and we exchanged business cards, just so happened he is always in the wine business," explained Neethling.

Neethling lived in Glenwood and attended Durban Preparatory High School (DPHS) and then Durban High School. He is an ex-professional rugby player and swam in the junior category for KwaZulu-Natal.

Neethling was compared to Italian Olympic swimmer Fillippo Magnini who saved a person from drowning a week before on the very same beach.

Neethling and his brother Ryan, DHS old boy, are in the business of exporting wine from Italy to Africa and mainly South Africa. Their roots are still planted in South Africa with family in Durban, Cape Town and East London.

Daily News



