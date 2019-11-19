Durban - A Hillary man who downloaded approximately 19 000 images and 1 000 videos depicting child pornography was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on Tuesday.
Gert Harmzen,55, was arrested by Bellair police and the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection, Sexual Offences and Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation (SECI) unit in June last year, after receiving a tip-off.
The shocked police officers found 19 305 images and 933 videos containing images of child porn, as well as 203 incomplete downloaded images on a laptop, when they raided his home.
Harmzen was found guilty last month of being in possession of child pornography and contravening the Film and Publications Act.
Durban Regional Court Magistrate Melanie de Jager handed him a 15-year sentence with five years being suspended.