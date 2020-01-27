Durban man loses second bid for wife's R4m pension fund









Krean and Samantha Naidoo Durban - A Durban man has lost his second attempt to lay his hands on his dead wife's pension fund worth almost R4 million. For the second time this year, the office of the office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator ruled that that widower, Krean Naidoo of Umhlatuzana Township was not entitled to his wife, Samantha Naidoo's Coca Cola Shanduka Beverage Provident Fund of R3 829 618.42. This, after Samantha who was estranged from her husband at the time of her death made her parents sole beneficiaries of her estate. Samantha’s will was declared valid by the high court following an application by her parents, which was opposed by Naidoo. In September 2018, Naidoo of Umhlatuzana Township complained to the Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane about Coca Cola Shanduka Beverage Provident Fund for paying the death benefit into the deceased’s estate account.

The complaint was dismissed on the grounds that Naidoo had excluded himself from being a legal dependant of the Samantha who died on June 24, 2016..

Following her death a death the board of Coca Cola Shanduka Beverage Provident Fund resolved to pay the death benefit into the deceased’s estate account.

Naidoo and Samantha were married out of community of property. Samantha moved out of the common home in November 2015 and thereafter lived alone until the time of her death.

Coca Cola Shanduka Beverage Provident Fund submitted that prior to her death, the Samantha had initiated divorce proceedings against the complainant. Further, the Naidoo and Samantha agreed in a deed of settlement that neither party had any claim to the assets of the other.

In her original determination in April 2019, Lukhaimane said Naidoo and Samantha were estranged since November 2015 and were no longer living together on the date of her death.

Further, prior to the death of the deceased, she had initiated divorce proceedings against the complainant and they signed a deed of settlement wherein they agreed that neither party had any claim to the assets of the other.

“The deceased had a Will in which she appointed her parents as her sole beneficiaries. “The complainant confirmed to the first respondent that he was not financially dependent on the deceased. Therefore, by agreement with the deceased, the complainant excluded himself from being a legal and/or factual dependant of the deceased.

“It follows that his exclusion from the allocation of the death benefit was equitable in the circumstances,” Lukhaimane said.

She found that the payment of the death benefit into the estate account was justifiable under the circumstances. Thus, the complaint was dismissed.

However, Naidoo was not happy and submitted an application for reconsideration of the determination to the Financial Services Tribunal (FST). The basis for his application was primarily that he was entitled to a portion of the death benefit as the spouse of the deceased and thus, as a legal dependant.

The FST handed down a ruling, setting aside the PFA’s original decision and referred Naidoo to the PFA for reconsideration based mainly on the issue that the PFA had failed to fully investigate the circumstances regarding the complainant’s allegation that he and the deceased were to reconcile.

This was disputed by Samantha's pension fund which submitted that Naidoo did not submit any evidence to prove that he and the deceased were reconciling prior to her death.

It submitted that by his admission, the complainant and the deceased last communicated three weeks prior to her death, “which is highly non-indicative of reconciliation”.

The pension fund submitted that the overriding factor for all section 37C death claims is financial dependency at the time of the death of the deceased, which factor the complainant failed to prove as he confirmed on numerous occasions and at the FST hearing, that he was not financially dependent on the deceased at the date of her death.

The pension fund submitted that in order to prove that at no point did the deceased consider reconciling with the complainant, it attached affidavits from Samantha's mother, a close friend and the attorney representing her in the divorce proceedings.

The pension fund submitted that considering the affidavits, it was clear that the Samantha was afraid of Naidoo and did not want him to know where she lived after they separated.

Samantha sought to rather meet with him in a public space as she feared him, they contended.

Also, Samantha had not mentioned that she was considering reconciliation with Naidoo, particularly her legal representative who held instruction to proceed with the divorce and had received no instructions whatsoever to halt or pend the divorce proceedings.

In issuing a determination for the second time in this matter, Lukhaimane said the complainant was aggrieved with the board’s decision to pay the deceased entire death benefit into her late estate.

While Nidoo had submitted that he was the legal spouse of the deceased, he and the deceased were estranged since November 2015 and were no longer living together on the date of her death.

She said Naidoo had confirmed to the pension fund that he was not financially dependent on Samantha and therefore, he was not a factual dependant of her.

"The complainant had also failed to provide proof that he and the deceased were in the process of reconciliation. The complainant could have submitted Whatsapp messages, SMSes exchanged between the parties or further telephone records proving that the parties were in communication enough to prove that they were reconciling. However, he failed to do so," the Tribunal found.

“This Tribunal is satisfied that the complainant is not entitled to a portion of the death benefit. Therefore, the complaint is hereby dismissed,” Ms Lukhaimane ruled.

Daily News