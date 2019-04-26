Nundkumaran Poonusamy Pillay

Durban - HAVING failed to suffocate his wife with a pillow, a Durban man resorted to stabbing her in the throat. Nundkumaran Poonusamy Pillay, 64, on trial in the Durban High Court for the murder of his 69-year-old common-law wife, Dhanalutchmee Naidoo, says he did it at her behest.

“We were both crying when she asked me to do it. I took the pillow from the bed and tried to suffocate her. I failed. I didn’t have enough strength and she pushed me off. She told me it would be better if I stabbed her.”

Pillay on Wednesday pleaded guilty to killing his wife on April 8. He said they would have celebrated 45 years together this year and had two children. Their son died seven years ago, and they were estranged from their daughter.

“My wife and I always had a tough life. We were never financially stable and we own no assets, except our clothing and the little furniture at our rented one-bedroom flat in Landbury Place, Phoenix,” he said.

Before moving into this flat they had lived with their daughter in Phoenix. However, they left in January after she had an altercation with the landlord.

Pillay said his wife had been bedridden for three years, and they had difficulty finding shelter when they were evicted from his daughter’s place.

“My daughter-in-law, hearing of our situation, approached the landlord in Landbury Place. I did everything for my wife. I cooked for her, I cleaned the house. I washed our clothing,” he said.

Pillay said he did not mind taking care of his wife because he loved her.

It emerged that Naidoo refused to seek medical assistance for a broken arm and leg, which had restricted her to the bed. Pillay said they could not get her into a home because it required medical records, which his wife did not have.

He said Naidoo asked him to kill her on several occasions.

Tears rolled down Pillay’s face as his lawyer Pregasen Marimuthu read from his plea statement and described what transpired on that day.

“She started crying and told me that she felt bad for everything that she had put me through every day. She begged me to kill her,” he said.

Pillay told the court he stayed by his wife’s side after stabbing her until she took her last breath, before going to tell the neighbours and handing himself over to the police.

He said he regretted killing Naidoo and knew people thought he had killed Naidoo because he was fed-up of caring for her, but this was not true.

“I did what I did because I loved her so much and I wanted to end her suffering,” Pillay said.

The matter was adjourned to May 7 for sentencing arguments.

Daily News