Durban - “I did history in school, and I learnt it repeats itself. Ever heard of David and Goliath? Well I’m David and I can take you down.” These were the defiant words a customer of 40 years told an employee at the Telkom legal department who told him that taking the company to court would be going against a giant.

Effingham Heights resident Kamar Sookul is expected to put forward a claim against Telkom for R1 600, in the Durban Small Claims Court on Thursday.

This is for his printer which he no longer uses since the company upgraded his landline to a cordless SIM phone with no fax line.

After receiving the phone via courier, he had difficulty operating and connecting to wi-fi to use his fax machine, and Telkom branches were unable to help him.

“In November I got an SMS about the upgrade and within a week a courier company arrived with the phone and my landline was disconnected. I signed and accepted it because I thought it was a package from my children, as we use the same courier company,” he said.

Sookul said he took the phone to a Telkom branch for help to operate it.

“They put in the SIM card and it worked, but they could not assist with my fax line. I went to the Overport City branch and no one knew how to help with the wi-fi,” he said.

Sookul said the Gateway branch also could not get the wi-fi to work.

“I have a redundant fax machine and a phone no one can work. It constantly needs charging, which means I’m using my electricity. You make three phone calls and the battery needs charging,” he said.

Sookul said he handed his claim to the Overport City branch in January, following which he received a call from Telkom’s legal department.

On March 28, the sheriff of the court served Telkom with summons, and he received a response this week for an appearance in court today.

Telkom spokesperson Nomalungelo Faku said they were decommissioning old technology in selected areas to be replaced with new, more effective wireless or fibre services.

The upgrade was necessitated by the need for more reliable infrastructure and ongoing cable theft.

Faku said there was no cost for the migration and customers still received the same benefits and retained their telephone numbers.

“However, should customers elect not to upgrade to the wireless service, a connection fee would be payable if they change their minds at a later stage,” she said.