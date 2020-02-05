Durban - The development of a housing complex will continue on a former sports ground in Phoenix despite a concerted effort by civic bodies to save it.
EThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda conducted an in-loco inspection of several sports grounds in Phoenix including the Redfern grounds, before addressing the Phoenix Civic Association and concerned members of the community.
Disgruntled residents of Redfern, Stoneham and Westham together with the Phoenix Civic Association demanded to know why their playlots and sports fields were taken from them for housing developments. They met Kaunda at the Durban City Hall in November 2019 about their concerns.
The sports ground has come under the spotlight after residents claimed there were shoddy deals in purchasing the land by the developer. Last month a construction team began building homes on the grounds.
They also disputed the city version that the site was underused and had become a place of unsavoury activity such as drugs and theft.