Durban mayor warns 'anarchists' business forums









BUSINESS forums continuously disrupting government projects and demanding a share from municipal-contracted developers were anarchists who would be dealt with accordingly, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has warned: Picture: DURBAN BUSINESS FAIR Durban - BUSINESS forums continuously disrupting government projects and demanding a share from municipal-contracted developers were anarchists who would be dealt with accordingly, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has warned. He was addressing an executive committee meeting yesterday on a proposal to approve an increase of R13.9million to the R279.9m Northern Aqueduct Augmentation Project (Phase 5) project. The project involves the installation of a steel pipeline for water supply to the northern regions of the eThekwini supply area. According to the agenda, the construction was nearing completion after experiencing “several unforeseeable” delays caused by business forums. “To mitigate the delays and standing time costs as a result of the forums halting construction of the works, assistance was sought from the state security agencies. The delays have resulted in the contract completion date being extended from June 2019 to March 2020,” reads the report. “This thing of massaging issues is not going be tolerated. We are going to match them toe to toe, then we will see who emerges. The law must take its course. We have interdicted these people from various city properties, but they keep visiting project sites demanding 30% shares of the costs of the project. That is not radical economic transformation; that’s anarchy. We need to tackle these people head-on,” Kaunda said.

He added that although some forum members claimed to have been members of Umkhonto we Sizwe - the armed wing of the ANC while in exile - some had been found to have been arrested for involvement in criminal activities.

“We will convene a meeting with the provincial police commissioner. We want to know how many people have been arrested in the cases that we have opened. If no one has been arrested, we want to know why. The time for impunity is over,” said Kaunda.

He said the city could not be a “banana republic” where people did as they pleased, adding that business forums could not co-govern the city.

“We are governing the city. We will be acting decisively on this matter. We need our legal team to be ready as there will be litigation attached to an individual or the forum itself based on the evidence submitted,” he said.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said there had been an “inadequate” response from the municipal leadership on business forums holding the city to ransom.

Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee chairperson Thandu-xolo Sabelo said the city would take action against the forums.

“We have no fear of these forums and we’re ready to take them head-on. We know that our lives may be threatened, but so be it.

“This is what we are called to do,” he said.

Delangokubona Business Forum national chairman Thabani Mzulwini said the mayor was within his rights to approach the courts.

“When we get to the courts we will show them that we are not mentally challenged. City officials have been postponing agreed meetings with us and that’s a sign of arrogance on their part. We will meet them in court,” he said.

