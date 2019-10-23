Durban - BUSINESS forums continuously disrupting government projects and demanding a share from municipal-contracted developers were anarchists who would be dealt with accordingly, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has warned.
He was addressing an executive committee meeting yesterday on a proposal to approve an increase of R13.9million to the R279.9m Northern Aqueduct Augmentation Project (Phase 5) project.
The project involves the installation of a steel pipeline for water supply to the northern regions of the eThekwini supply area. According to the agenda, the construction was nearing completion after experiencing “several unforeseeable” delays caused by business forums.
“To mitigate the delays and standing time costs as a result of the forums halting construction of the works, assistance was sought from the state security agencies. The delays have resulted in the contract completion date being extended from June 2019 to March 2020,” reads the report.
“This thing of massaging issues is not going be tolerated. We are going to match them toe to toe, then we will see who emerges. The law must take its course. We have interdicted these people from various city properties, but they keep visiting project sites demanding 30% shares of the costs of the project. That is not radical economic transformation; that’s anarchy. We need to tackle these people head-on,” Kaunda said.