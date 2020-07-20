Durban Metro condemns protest after six cars and municipal building torched

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has condemned the violent protest in Lamontville on Monday which saw a municipal building, six vehicles and a truck torched.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said Sizakala Centre in Lamontville that was razed by angry protestors was used by various government departments such as the SA Social Security Agency and provincial social welfare department - all crucial to assisting those in need in the community.

"Residents are demanding among others, electricity infrastructure after experiencing a power outage following being disconnected by residents in formal housing settlement. This after the transformer burst as a result of illegal connections and it has since been replaced. The informal settlement is situated under power lines and on invaded land belonging to the provincial government. As a result, the city is hamstrung to roll out infrastructure," Mayisela explained.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the truck was burnt along South Coast road just underneath Pendlebury Bridge.

"According to information received from the scene the truck was stopped by protesting Lamontville community as they were burning tyres along the South Coast road. They tried to loot the only to find it had no cargo and they then burn it. The horse is completely burned.Firemen were on the scene".

This is the second protest in the area, last week angry residents protested after not having electricity for atleast a week.

Monday's protests follows similar protests from last week that saw the police's public order policing called to the area after residents took to the streets in protest over the lack of electricity.