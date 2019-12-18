Durban - A Durban Metro policeman was shot in the knee in the Durban city centre on Wednesday by an armed bandit after he came to the aid of a man who was being robbed.
The incident occured shortly before 6am at the intersection of Joseph Nduli Street (Russell) and Pixley Ka Seme (West) Street when the officer saw a man being robbed.
Metro Police spokesman, Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the policeman immediately intervened and tried to stop the robbery and arrest the robber.
"He was however shot in the knee by the suspect," Sewpersad said.
"The officer fired back at the suspect but he managed to flee into a passing taxi," he said.