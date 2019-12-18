Durban Metro cop trying to stop a robbery shot in knee









Durban - A Durban Metro policeman was shot in the knee in the Durban city centre on Wednesday by an armed bandit after he came to the aid of a man who was being robbed. The incident occured shortly before 6am at the intersection of Joseph Nduli Street (Russell) and Pixley Ka Seme (West) Street when the officer saw a man being robbed. Metro Police spokesman, Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the policeman immediately intervened and tried to stop the robbery and arrest the robber. "He was however shot in the knee by the suspect," Sewpersad said. "The officer fired back at the suspect but he managed to flee into a passing taxi," he said.

Back up officers swung into action and began tracking the taxi which was headed towards uMlazi. The taxi was eventually stopped but the suspect had already gotten off.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The officer had in the meanwhile been taken to hospital where he was undergoing surgery. He was in a stable condition, Sewpersad said.

Meanwhile, police officers from the eThekwini Outer North Cluster conducted an intelligence led operation on Monday to solve a murder case that occurred last month.

Police allege that on November 30, Sibusiso Ncanana(34) was shot and injured at Redcliffe in Verulam.

The victim was transported to hospital where he died on arrival. A case of murder was opened at the Verulam police station for investigation.

Police spokesman, Brigadier Jay Naicker said intelligence was received that the suspect was travelling in a taxi from Durban on route to Verulam and police officers were immediately mobilised.

"Police arrested the suspect in the minibus taxi as it entered Verulam. During the arrest, he was in possession of a pistol which had its serial number filed off. He was detained at the Verulam police station where he will be charged for murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court soon," he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the arrest.

“Detectives will ensure that the suspect is successfully prosecuted for his criminal acts whilst we will also establish if he can be linked to other pending cases. We continue to appeal to anyone who may have information on wanted criminals to contact Crime Stop on 086 00 10111. We also encourage citizens to download the MySAPS App on any iPhone or Android device. This App will allow users to provide tip-offs among others. These mediums will allow callers to remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” he said.

