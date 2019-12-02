Durban Metro Cops nab 26 for drunk driving









Photo: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The Durban metro police arrested 26 people at the weekend for driving under the influence of alcohol. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the motorist with the highest alcohol level was at 0.80mgl and the lowest was 0.27mgl. He added that they also arrested a person for theft of a truck with goods valued at R150000, another for possession of crack cocaine and a taxi driver for attacking a woman with a bush knife. Sewpersad said police were conducting patrols on Chris Hani (North Coast) Road when they saw the incident happening. “What sparked the attack was a minor fender bender. The taxi driver was charged with assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm and inconsiderate driving,” he said.

With the festive season almost officially under way, Sewpersad said this year they would conduct roving roadblocks and stop-and-searches around the city.

They would be working with the SAPS, private security companies and Urban Improvement Projects and warned people to organise lifts homes if they were going to staff parties and not to drink and drive.

“We’ll soon be setting up tents on the beachfront where lost children can be placed and we encourage parents to have tags on their children to ensure they can be reunited with them.”

This year metro police there would not be targeting a specific crime but would come down hard on all crimes.

“We observed last year that the most common infringement was drinking in public and littering,” Sewpersad said.

“No police officer will be allowed to go on leave unless it’s for special reasons,” he said.

Daily News