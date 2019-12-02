Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the motorist with the highest alcohol level was at 0.80mgl and the lowest was 0.27mgl.
He added that they also arrested a person for theft of a truck with goods valued at R150000, another for possession of crack cocaine and a taxi driver for attacking a woman with a bush knife.
Sewpersad said police were conducting patrols on Chris Hani (North Coast) Road when they saw the incident happening.
“What sparked the attack was a minor fender bender. The taxi driver was charged with assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm and inconsiderate driving,” he said.