The driver and three others in the vehicle, who are suspected of being involved in a theft syndicate, are now behind bars and are expected to appear in the eManzimtoti Magistrate’s Court soon.
Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Inspector Sean Jooste and Constable Kerwin Jackson were on the N2 northbound near a shopping mall in eManzimtoti on Wednesday night when they saw the driver on his cellphone.
“When they approached the Avanza, they noticed three other men inside and it was filled with items.
“Three occupants tried to flee, but the police contained them inside the vehicle. One managed to get out and flee the scene. Patrol dog Gus gave chase and apprehended him in bushes nearby,” said Sewpersad.