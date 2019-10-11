Durban Metro cops nab Toti robbery gang after cellphone call trips them up









DURBAN metro police K9 Unit Inspector Sean Jooste, police dog Gus and Constable Kerwin Jackson with Superintendent Jabulile Matthews. I Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - WHEN police saw the driver of a Toyota Avanza speaking on his cellphone while driving, they did not expect to find stolen items in the vehicle when they pulled him over. The driver and three others in the vehicle, who are suspected of being involved in a theft syndicate, are now behind bars and are expected to appear in the eManzimtoti Magistrate’s Court soon. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Inspector Sean Jooste and Constable Kerwin Jackson were on the N2 northbound near a shopping mall in eManzimtoti on Wednesday night when they saw the driver on his cellphone. “When they approached the Avanza, they noticed three other men inside and it was filled with items. “Three occupants tried to flee, but the police contained them inside the vehicle. One managed to get out and flee the scene. Patrol dog Gus gave chase and apprehended him in bushes nearby,” said Sewpersad.

He said the men were wanted in connection with several break-ins and house robbery cases in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Police found 10 laptops, a projector, a generator, an iPad, a locked safe, a school cheque register, five school bank cards and burglary implements inside the Avanza.

“One of the suspects was treated in hospital for dog-bite wounds. Police traced the source of the stolen items to two schools in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape. We believe the suspects were heading to Verulam to sell the items there,” Sewpersad said.

In other incidents this week, Durban metro police charged two men for dealing in cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines in eManzimtoti and Chatsworth.

Sewpersad said police acted on tip-offs about drug dealing in the communities. On the Bluff, police acted on complaints from the community regarding brothels and drug dens.

Sewpersad said one home was raided on Wednesday.

The owners were charged for dealing in liquor without a licence.

Daily News