Durban - RESIDENTS who call the eThekwini Municipality’s emergency number are not talking to metro police officers when they dial in - instead they are talking to ordinary civilians. This was according to metro police acting director Parboo Sewpersad, speaking after victims of crime complained of slow response times and the phone operators being unable to spell Durban road names.

Sewpersad said people should understand that when they dialled 0313610000, it was not metro police who answered the phone, but civilians.

Last week, the Daily News reported that four Durban pharmacies had been robbed in two weeks. One of the victims said he called the emergency number and was astonished to find that the person on the other end of the line could not spell Quarry Road, where the pharmacy is located.

Moreover, metro police and SAPS took a long time to respond to the scene, the victim said.

“We’ve had lots of problems with this and we are looking into it,” Sewpersad said.

“In places like the US, 911 calls are managed by the police.”

He said the civilians answered calls for the metro police, Disaster Management, Fire Department and Security Management. At times, they put callers on hold and also cut calls, he said.

He said those calling the metro Police should explain what the problem is, tell the person at the other end it was an emergency, and get a reference number. They should also provide details, including the location of the incident, what was happening, descriptions of people, vehicles and locations, and whether or not the incident was in progress.

If the wrong details were recorded, the police could be dispatched to the wrong location.

Sewpersad said their response time to incidents was a maximum of three minutes, if the police were not occupied at another incident.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said when their call centre, 10111, received a complaint, a patrol van was immediately dispatched.

“Our response time is dependent on the distance to be travelled by the patrol van to the scene of the crime, and the number of complaints being attended to,” he said.

Zwane said complainants should provide their full names, telephone number, address, or a landmark - like the name of a shop or school. The complaint should also include a description of the suspects and vehicle used by the criminals.

Attempts to get comment from the eThekwini Municipality were unsuccessful.

