Durban Metro Police arrests 80 at big weekend soccer match









ORE than 80 motorists were arrested for driving without their licences during metro police operations at the weekend. File picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - More than 80 motorists were arrested for driving without their licences during metro police operations at the weekend. Spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said tightening security around the Moses Mabhida Stadium in anticipation of the Kaizer Chiefs versus Golden Arrows match had yielded fruit. “Our traffic management plan worked extremely well,” he said. Sewpersad said that after the match they manned the beachfront, where some soccer fans had gathered to drink alcohol. “We were enforcing by-laws. During the festive season people were complying, but yesterday they were not. We arrested 86 drivers for driving without their licences. Drunk driving and the abuse of alcohol remains a serious concern,” he said.

Sewpersad said they also wanted to send a stern message to drag racers in Durban after police came across drag racers at the weekend on the M19 and North Coast Road.

“We are going to stop cars that have been modified for this purpose. We are also going to look into companies that do these modifications. We want to send a message to these dragsters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mountain Rise police in Pietermaritzburg were investigating a culpable homicide case after a woman died after a collision at the weekend.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said six people were also injured in the collision on Church Street on Saturday night.

“Both vehicles were on the side of the road with severe damage. A woman, believed to be in her thirties, was found with fatal injuries,” Herbst said.

He said six other people suffered moderate injuries. Two of them were trapped inside one of the vehicles.

“The local emergency services had to extricate them from the vehicle. The injured were later transported to a hospital. The circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said both vehicles were seriously damaged.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a case of murder was opened at the Point police station after a man was shot dead in the road outside Elwyn Court on Saturday night. A group of men approached the man and fired several shots, killing him.

