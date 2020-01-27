Spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said tightening security around the Moses Mabhida Stadium in anticipation of the Kaizer Chiefs versus Golden Arrows match had yielded fruit.
“Our traffic management plan worked extremely well,” he said.
Sewpersad said that after the match they manned the beachfront, where some soccer fans had gathered to drink alcohol.
“We were enforcing by-laws. During the festive season people were complying, but yesterday they were not. We arrested 86 drivers for driving without their licences. Drunk driving and the abuse of alcohol remains a serious concern,” he said.