PANEL beaters in the Point area were fuming yesterday when the metro police impounded vehicles and fined businesses in a two-hour operation.

Durban - THE metro police conducted raids in the Point area yesterday, targeting panel beaters not adhering to by-laws. The raids came in the municipality’s ongoing efforts to clean up Durban and after three “bad” buildings, including in the Point area, were targeted for demolition last week.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said that more than a dozen metro officers went to the Point area yesterday, and cars were towed away and people fined in a blitz lasting two hours.

Sewpersad said they towed away four vehicles, and issued charges for 22 vehicles being repaired on a roadway and 12 fines for unlicensed vehicles, among other things.

The charges for the 22 vehicles would be the responsibility of the panel beaters, while the 12 licence fines were the responsibility of the owners or drivers of the vehicles, Sewpersad said.

He said panel beaters should have a storage area where they park cars to be worked on because they were not allowed to work on cars on the streets because it caused air and noise pollution.

“Cars that are normally parked outside don’t have licence numbers and should not be on the road. This sometimes happens without the customers being aware of it,” he said.

The raid left many panel beaters frustrated.

Adrian Nkulu complained that the operation was affecting businesses.

Nkulu, who has been operating his business for the past two months, said due to a lack of space they were forced to park cars outside while they worked with cars inside the store.

He said his clients would complain about their cars being impounded, and he would lose more money because he had to get the cars out of the pound.

Nkulu felt the eThekwini Municipality should be helping them with their businesses by assisting them in getting more space to work from because he was doing his best not to turn to a life of crime.

An employee at a nearby panel- beating shop said he was frustrated by the clampdown. The worker, who did not want to be named, said they parked the cars outside because they were cleaning the workshop.

“It’s not the first time that this is happening. We will have to pay out of pocket because clients will not accept our excuses,” he said.

Sewpersad said this was one of many raids they planned to conduct in the city, with their next focus being on parking meters and cars in the city centre.

“Car guards have the habit of telling people who are parking there to give them money and they’ll put it in when police arrive.

“But what actually happens is that the car guards pocket the money and when police issue tickets, the guards often throw them away, unbeknown to the car owners,” he said.

