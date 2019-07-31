File photo: Doctor Ngcobo

Durban - Sex workers and car washes on the roads were the focus as the eThekwini metro police embarked on more raids yesterday in their bid to clean up the city. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said 12 sex workers were arrested near the Esplanade, where they were plying their trade.

On Monday they targeted panel beaters in the Point area.

Sewpersad said the blitzes were conducted regularly to ensure compliance.

Car washes were targeted because washing vehicles causes damage to the road, and some are involved with crime syndicates.

The sex workers said the raids were a major inconvenience.

One, who would not be named, said she had become a sex worker to provide for her family, who live in Pietermaritzburg.

“We are getting picked up for something that supports our lifestyle. What we are doing hurts no one else but ourselves,” she said.

The woman said dagga was being legalised and prostitution should be legalised too so that sex workers could pay tax.

The mother of two said her husband was not aware of what she did, and following her arrest she would have to find a way to explain why she had been away for so long as she had told him she was going out for a walk.

She said the arrest would not deter her from continuing in her line of work and she would just have to be more careful about how she went about her business.

Organisations representing sex workers had different views on yesterday's arrests.

Sphindile Cele, Durban spokesperson for Kwanele, said the police were just doing their jobs.

She said raiding brothels was part of the SAPS’s job requirement, but sex work should not be decriminalised as this would give more power to pimps, brothel owners and clients who took advantage of sex workers.

She said that sex work was a career that had little money in it, and people who entered the field did so reluctantly and barely made a living.

Lesego Tlhwale, advocacy manager for Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) said being arrested had a negative impact on sex workers as they were sometimes held in dirty prisons.

Being jailed also had an emotional and psychological effect on workers as well as on their families, who depended on them for their livelihoods.

Tlhwale said sex workers normally provided for a family of between four and seven people.

She said sex workers were often arrested in order for police to inflate their "arrest statistics" and it was important for sex work to be decriminalised as this would force clients to treat sex workers with respect and dignify their profession.

Tlhwale said she hoped that President Cyril Ramaphosa would decriminalise sex work, as he had promised to do earlier this year.

