Durban Metro Police management not playing by the Covid-19 rules, says officer

Durban - METRO police employees and their unions have voiced concerns about Covid-19 shortcomings affecting the force. An officer said it was business as usual as people walked in and out of offices to pay fines. He also said employees were not alerted about an officer who had tested positive for the virus. “We had our first death last week, in Durban Central,” said the officer. “The dog unit had about 10 people that tested positive, and has been closed for 14 days since Saturday. Everyone must be quarantined.” The officer said Covid-19 was not discussed and they barely knew what was happening in the department.

“There is no personal protective equipment (PPE) for the police. You have to beg for it, but according to them it has been issued. Where is it?”

The officer also expressed concern about the placement of arrested individuals in the back of their vehicles. He said vehicles were rarely sanitised.

Metro Police Commissioner Steve Middleton confirmed the death. He denied the entire dog unit was closed. He said a portion of the premises was cordoned off for sanitisation.

“One member originally indicated a positive result, and others were immediately sent into quarantine. It has subsequently been reported that six members are positive,” he said.

Middleton said their headquarters had been closed for disinfection since Saturday afternoon and would reopen this morning. “Metro police has an appointed compliance officer and all regions have assistant compliance officers, in excess of 20 such appointees,” he said.

Middleton said all protocols were followed meticulously, even in issuing PPE. Vehicles were cleaned, but it was also the responsibility of drivers to sanitise when handing over or taking over vehicles, and all drivers were aware of this as per City Fleet procedures.

Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union regional chairperson Queen Mbatha said the union’s shop steward indicated that general workers did the deep cleaning instead of specialised companies. Moreover, the tracing of contacts fell short, and employees were told to get themselves tested.

SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) regional secretary Xolani Dube said the union was aware that metro police headquarters was closed for disinfection. Dube said Samwu was concerned about the rise in infections.

“We are worried and also demanding that the employer consider all the necessary protocols, particularly physical distancing. We know metro police is an essential service, but we think they can do much better to avoid further transmission,” he said.

