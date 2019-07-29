To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban- The Durban Metro Police will soon be targeting car guards at parking meters who con unwitting motorists into giving them money instead of putting it in the meter. Metro police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said car guards had the habit of telling people who were parking to give them money and they will put it in the paid meter when police come.

But what actually happened, he warned, was that the car guards would pocket the money and when police issued tickets, the guards would often take the tickets and throw them away unbeknownst to the car owners. The motorist would only find out much later on that they had been ticketed in the city for not paying for parking.

The warning came as the metro police raided panel beaters who were conducting some of their activities outside of their premises.

More than a dozen metro police officers went to the Point area where cars were towed and people were fined.

Sewpersad said they had towed away four vehicles, charged 22 people for infringing bylaws that prohibited repairs on the roadway. It was part of their efforts to clean up the central business district.

Panel Beaters were not happy about the raids. One of the panel beaters who asked not to be named said this was bad for business. “It is not the first time that this is happening. I won’t lie to you… We will have to pay out of pocket,” he said

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The metro police raided panel beaters who were conducting some of their activities outside of their premises. Video: Mphathi Nxumalo





Daily News