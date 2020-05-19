Durban Metro slated for threatening to cut of ratepayer's service during lockdown

Durban - THE national lockdown has been strenuous for all South Africans, but receiving a municipal bill with a message threatening to cut off your utilities was a nightmare for one Durban ratepayer, after he received an email warning that his account was in arrears. The email, which he received via an automated response on Sunday, said if payment was not received, the eThekwini Municipality intended to cut off services after 14 days. “I was shocked. I didn’t know how to handle the email because one would think that this is not the period to be causing people more stress than they are already in. I understand that this is an automated response and that the city had announced there would not be any utility cuts during the lockdown period. But would it not be sensible to remove the response until we are through this period? People handle stress differently so I wonder how many residents will survive this kind of response if it is not removed from the city’s system,” said the resident, who asked not to be named. On March 31, the Daily News reported that the municipality said there would be no disconnections of water and electricity during the lockdown period. The city also assured ratepayers that there would be no interest incurred on arrears. “The municipality is aware that some (people) would battle to pay during this time due to being on short-time employment or unemployed due to the shutdown,” the city had said.

Kloof resident Dave Ferguson said if the interests of residents were the municipality’s priority, then the automated response would be removed.

“At this period, who wants to be threatened with utility cuts? It’s a scary thought to be facing the lockdown with half of your normal salary - and worse if there’s no salary at all, as some employers have laid off employees due to the lockdown. The level of stress on people is enormous and the city isn’t making it any better by behaving like it’s business as usual,” Ferguson said.

Asherville Ratepayers Association Secretary Pravin Ram said: “It is counter productive in building good relations with the people. The city is under the same predicament so they should know better. The national government has come up with various interventions to ease the level of stress on citizens so eThekwini should be doing the same,” Ram said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the message was a standardised one sent on all customers’ bills. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the decisions tabled at council to not disconnect services for the month of April on arrears accounts overrides this message and has been communicated on various official platforms since the start of the lockdown.”

Daily News