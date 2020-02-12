The presentation, tabled first at the city’s Executive Committee (Exco) meeting on Tuesday, was later tabled before Salga. It was in response to questions on the functionality of the city’s various entities.
Among the challenges was that some community outreach programmes lacked vehicles and critical posts were unfunded while the budget for others was inappropriate.
The supply chain management (SCM) policy was effective, but the presentation revealed that poor planning by line departments, ineffective procurement plans and the extension of contracts outside Section 116 (3) (changing scope of contracts) had been flagged as challenges.
The use of Section 36 (appointing of contracts without going to tender) had been reduced “significantly”.