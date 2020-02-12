Durban Metro's operational units improve, but concerns remain









File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - ETHEKWINI Municipality is making headway with bringing stability and order to its different operational units, but challenges are far from over, the city’s presentation to the SA Local Government Association (Salga) has revealed. The presentation, tabled first at the city’s Executive Committee (Exco) meeting on Tuesday, was later tabled before Salga. It was in response to questions on the functionality of the city’s various entities. Among the challenges was that some community outreach programmes lacked vehicles and critical posts were unfunded while the budget for others was inappropriate. The supply chain management (SCM) policy was effective, but the presentation revealed that poor planning by line departments, ineffective procurement plans and the extension of contracts outside Section 116 (3) (changing scope of contracts) had been flagged as challenges. The use of Section 36 (appointing of contracts without going to tender) had been reduced “significantly”.

Despite having listed challenges in the report, the city claimed that both audit and performance committees were implemented, with the audit committee functioning effectively.

Challenges highlighted were the non-achievement of targets.

“An analysis and assessment of reasons for the non-achievement of targets should be undertaken by management, including appropriate corrective measures to be implemented to ensure improved performance in the next financial period. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are reported without a portfolio of evidence. There is a lack of understanding and awareness by KPI owners as to what constitutes a comprehensive portfolio of evidence,” reads the report.

The DA and IFP questioned the city’s assertions in the report as they “lacked details”.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa asked for the postponement of the meeting between Exco and Salga to allow councillors time to familiarise themselves with the presentation. He later told the Daily News that they felt the report did not truly reflect the reality of the situation at the municipality.

“All of us need to own this presentation. Can it not be postponed so that we are all comfortable with its contents? We must be factual in handling Real Estate and SCM issues,” Mthethwa appealed.

Mdu Nkosi from the IFP concurred, pointing out that the manner in which the document was structured could present unexpected scrutiny from Salga.

“If we are saying we have reduced the use of section 36, we have done so by how much? We must be able to say it’s reduced from what number to what number,” Nkosi said.

Ethekwini Municipality’s head of legal, Malusi Mhlongo, said: “The fact that we were able to detect people who are not complying with the municipal finance management policies is an indication that we are effective in policy implementation.”

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said there was no need to postpone the meeting with Salga.

“I don’t think that this presentation will mean that we can’t differ on certain issues as opposition parties when we present it to Salga. We will all be able to state our views,” Kaunda said.

Daily News