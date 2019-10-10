Durban mom in frantic search for missing 13-year-old daughter









Senamile Nongoboza, a Grade 7 pupil from Clermont, has been missing for two weeks. Durban - THE CLERMONT mother of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks said she has not been able to eat or sleep since her daughter Senamile’s disappearance. Magcino Nongoboza said that on September 25 she had been scolding her daughter. She went outside to get a stick to give her a beating, but when she returned Senamile was gone. “I suspect that she climbed out of the window. I went to look on the road for her thinking I would see her walking away but I didn’t. The next day I went to the police station. “The police told me to come back after three days if she had not returned,” said Nongoboza. She said their first lead led them to Soweto in Clermont where Senamile had allegedly been seen.

“We were told that she was with her boyfriend whom they named. We went to his house where we found a 30-year-old man who said Senamile was his girlfriend and he had met her in December in the area while she was visiting her aunt,” she said.

Nongoboza said the man told them Senamile had come to his house looking to sleep and in the morning she had left, saying she was going back to her mother.

“I didn’t know about this alleged boyfriend and I don’t know how they could have had a relationship because she did not have a cellphone and always slept at home,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit were seeking public assistance in finding Senamile.

“Anyone with information is urged to call Sergeant Ndlovu on 0797792577 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.”

