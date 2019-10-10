Magcino Nongoboza said that on September 25 she had been scolding her daughter. She went outside to get a stick to give her a beating, but when she returned Senamile was gone.
“I suspect that she climbed out of the window. I went to look on the road for her thinking I would see her walking away but I didn’t. The next day I went to the police station.
“The police told me to come back after three days if she had not returned,” said Nongoboza.
She said their first lead led them to Soweto in Clermont where Senamile had allegedly been seen.