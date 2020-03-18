Durban mom's nightmare for missing baby girl

Durban - THE mother of a missing baby said she had not been able to sleep since her baby had been kidnapped. Sisipho Khatywa was 2 weeks old when she was taken from a salon in Clairwood on March 10. Her mother, Nosibulelo Khatywa, 31, said Sisipho (which means gift) was her youngest of three children. She said she was not coping with Sisipho’s disappearance. “It’s like a nightmare, and I just want to wake up from it,” she said. Khatywa said she met the woman who allegedly kidnapped her baby on March 4 when she took Sisipho for her sixth-day vaccination.

“When I was sitting in the queue at the clinic she came and sat next to me, and we started chatting to kill the time. She seemed like a normal person, even though the communication between me and her was a bit tough.

“When I was done at the clinic she offered to walk me to the taxi, and I thought that was nice, and we exchanged contact details. On Tuesday, March10, I was going to Clairwood to buy a few things for the house. When we were chatting on the phone I told her I was going to do some shopping.

“She offered to join me, saying she wanted to see me again. When we met that day she made a comment about my hair, and how I should take care of it.”

Khatywa said the woman offered to treat her by taking her to a hair salon. She said that while the hairdresser was doing her hair the baby was asleep on the couch.

“The woman came to me and asked if I could keep her handbag for her while she stepped out of the salon. She said she was going to come back and pay for my hairdo.

“After a few minutes, I wanted to check on the baby. When I looked at the couch there was no baby, but the baby bag was still there.

“I started getting worried because the woman never said she was going to step outside with my child. That was the last time I saw her and my baby,” Khatywa said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that the baby had been kidnapped from a salon in Montclair.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to urgently contact Crime Stop at 08000 10111.

A case of kidnapping has been opened at Monclair SAPS and was transferred to the Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Daily News