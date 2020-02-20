Gale Street Forensic Mortuary workers embarked on a strike at the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street, Durban on the 19 February 2020. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - WORKERS from the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Mortuary marched outside the premises on Wednesday, complaining that the KZN Department of Health did not take them into consideration when deciding to move its operations to Phoenix. Sifiso Ngidi, deputy secretary- general of the Public and Allied Workers’ Union of SA, said moving operations to Phoenix was not done in a proper way because services were continuing yet workers were suspended.

“We believe suspending workers was done so the department can do what they want without anyone disturbing them by asking questions.

“These are workers that were fired by the department back in November. Last month, the department changed its mind and said these workers could return to work, but they would be suspended and charged, some with matters dating back to 2006,” Ngidi said.

Nomakiki Majola, chairperson of the health portfolio committee in the KZN Legislature, said it was an embarrassment that workers were marching over moving to Phoenix even though they knew the working conditions at Gale Street were not ideal.