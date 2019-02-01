Metro police loaded up truck tyres found on the N2 freeway near the NPC factory in Durban. Picture: Durban Metro police

Durban - The N2 freeway, northbound, in the vicinity of the NPC factory has been reopened to traffic on Friday. Durban Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the road was reopened because of the concerted effort by police.

Early this morning a group of people placed truck tyres across the four lanes of the freeway and then set them alight causing disruption to traffic as far back as the Higginson Highway northbound.

"When we arrived we found several tyres that were not set alight on the side of the road. We loaded it onto an unmarked metro police bakkie. Police will get to the bottom of the protests. We have identified possible culprits," Sewpersad said.

Metro police officers extinguished the fires and removed the burnt remains of the tyres. Sewpersad said although it was a national freeway and was managed by Sanral, police officers were concerned about the inconvenience it was causing to traffic.

"Our police units are very proactive. We often take flack from the public. We are also concerned about the motorists who are going to work or the airport, trucks delivering goods to stores and people going about their day to day activities," Sewpersad said.

If anyone has any information on who might be causing the disruption to traffic on the N2 freeway they can contact the Durban Metro police on 031361000 or SAPS 10111.

