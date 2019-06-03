Durban - The Port of Durban has been named Africa’s Leading Cruise Port at the World Travel Awards - and winning in two other categories, Leading City Destination and Leading Meetings and Conference Destination. Operated by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), the Port of Durban came up against some stiff competition at the Africa & Indian Ocean gala awards in Mauritius on Saturday. Among the contenders for the award was Kenya’s Port of Mombasa, Tanzania’s Ports of Dar Es Salaam and Zanzibar, as well as South Africa’s Ports of Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

The Port of Durban previously held the title from 2010 to 2013 before losing it to Cape Town in 2014 and then to Mombasa from 2015 to 2017.

Acting Durban Port Manager, Nokuzola Nkowane said: “We’re thrilled to have retained this respected title and we must thank South Africans for so eagerly making cruise voyages a part of their lifestyle. Our thanks also go the cruise line operators that continue to show such confidence in our port by including it on their itineraries, often with multiple vessels calling to our sunny shores.

“Finally, we express our gratitude to all the players in the local tourism sector who offer shore excursions and cultural experiences to make the city of Durban such an attractive tourism destination, ensuring our continued appeal to domestic and international tourists alike.”

The Port of Durban’s 2018/19 cruise season show passenger figures as having increased by 29.4% over the previous year, according to TNPA’s recently released data.

TNPA processed 255 422 passenger embarkations and disembarkations at the port, up from the 197 382 recorded in 2017/18. The port enjoyed 63 calls by 16 different cruise vessels.

South African entities scooped more than 25 categories at the awards ceremony including:

Africa’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2019 - Cape Town

Africa’s Leading Airport 2019 - Cape Town International Airport

Africa's Leading Casino Resort 2019 - Sun City

Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction 2019 - Table Mountain, South Africa

Africa's Leading Sports Resort 2019 - Legend Golf & Safari Resort, South Africa

Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel 2019 - Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading City Hotel 2019 - Pepperclub Hotel & Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading Cruise Line 2019 - Silversea Cruises

Africa's Leading Cruise Port 2019 Port of Durban, South Africa

Africa's Leading Design Hotel 2019 - MannaBay, South Africa

Africa's Leading Hotel Brand 2019 - Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Africa's Leading Hotel Suite 2019 - Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine 2019 - Sawubona (South African Airways)

Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel 2019 - The Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2019 - Villa Two @ Ellerman House, South Africa

Africa's Leading Luxury Lodge 2019 - Silvan Safari, South Africa

Africa's Leading Luxury Private Villa 2019 - Villa iZulu @ Thanda Safari, South Africa

Africa's Leading Luxury Train 2019 - The Blue Train

Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2019 - Durban, South Africa

Africa's Leading MICE Hotel 2019 - The Westin Cape Town, South Africa

Africa's Leading Private Game Reserve 2019 - Shambala Private Game Reserve, South Africa

Africa's Leading Resort 2019 - Sun City Resort, South Africa

Africa's Leading Safari Lodge 2019 - Thanda Safari Lodge at Thanda Safari, South Africa

Africa's Leading Serviced Apartments 2019 - Lawhill Luxury Apartments, South Africa

Africa's Leading Sports Resort 2019 - Legend Golf & Safari Resort, South Africa

Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction 2019 - Table Mountain, South Africa

Africa's Leading Travel Agency 2019 - Club Travel, South Africa

Daily News