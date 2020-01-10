The 18-year-old said despite knowing that she had achieved seven distinctions, she had no idea she was selected as the province’s top pupil until her name was called out to come on to the stage.
Still trembling and overwhelmed with emotion, Shweta said she could not believe that out of the 116937 Grade 12 pupils who sat for the 2019 NSC exams in KZN, she was the one with the best marks.
Shweta, from Redhill, plans to study medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and said her passion to help others motivated her to study harder to qualify for medical school.
She said her recipe for success was nothing more than “long hours dedicated to studying and practising maths over and over again”.