Durban North College matriculant Shweta Harilal named top Pupil in KwaZulu-Natal









Matriculant Shweta Harilal fro Durban North College received an award of the top pupil in KZN at the NSC awards ceremony at the Durban ICC. Picture supplied Durban - Durban North College matriculant Shweta Harilal was named the Top Pupil in KwaZulu-Natal at the National Senior Certificate Awards Ceremony at the ICC on Wednesday. The 18-year-old said despite knowing that she had achieved seven distinctions, she had no idea she was selected as the province’s top pupil until her name was called out to come on to the stage. Still trembling and overwhelmed with emotion, Shweta said she could not believe that out of the 116937 Grade 12 pupils who sat for the 2019 NSC exams in KZN, she was the one with the best marks. Shweta, from Redhill, plans to study medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and said her passion to help others motivated her to study harder to qualify for medical school. She said her recipe for success was nothing more than “long hours dedicated to studying and practising maths over and over again”.

Her lowest mark, 90%, was for life orientation.

She achieved 96% in maths, 95% in life science, 97% in accounting, 97% in Afrikaans, 94% in English and 99% in physics.

“When I heard my name being called as number one in the province, I couldn’t believe it. I still had to pinch myself to believe that it was really happening. It was not easy. Studying was the only thing I wanted to do,” said Shweta.

She said the support from her family, especially her parents, became her pillar of strength.

She kept her eyes on the ball because she knew of the tough competition to qualify for space at medical school.

“My parents encouraged me not to give up and to keep pushing for the best and aim high. I encourage pupils in Grade 12 this year to push beyond limits.

“There were times when I studied until it felt like I had reached a dead end, but I never gave up on my dream to enter medical school and the reality was that my only ticket to medical school was excellent results.

“I am relieved that my dream of becoming a doctor will be realised. The late night hours studying using previous exam papers assisted in preparing me for the exams. My parents made sure that I had every study guide and I think this also contributed to my excellent results,” she said.

