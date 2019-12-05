Durban - DURBAN NORTH residents say they have been calling their local police station on its regular number, unaware that the phone line has been down for more than a month.
A frustrated resident said he discovered the state of affairs earlier this week, when he went to the police station to visit someone. The person not being there at the time, the man asked for a contact number to call back later and was then told that the lines had not been working for more than a month.
“Durban North police station is not contactable. It’s unacceptable, especially to us as taxpayers,” he said angrily.
“The public doesn’t know about this and most residents don’t even know whether the police station has another emergency number,” he said.
Durban North/uMhlanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Haden Searles said this was “absolutely atrocious” because it was an emergency line that residents used regularly.