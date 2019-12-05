Durban North residents fury after police phone line goes down









File picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - DURBAN NORTH residents say they have been calling their local police station on its regular number, unaware that the phone line has been down for more than a month. A frustrated resident said he discovered the state of affairs earlier this week, when he went to the police station to visit someone. The person not being there at the time, the man asked for a contact number to call back later and was then told that the lines had not been working for more than a month. “Durban North police station is not contactable. It’s unacceptable, especially to us as taxpayers,” he said angrily. “The public doesn’t know about this and most residents don’t even know whether the police station has another emergency number,” he said. Durban North/uMhlanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Haden Searles said this was “absolutely atrocious” because it was an emergency line that residents used regularly.

Searles said they had been told that cables were stolen. However, Telkom had not given a time frame for the repairs to take place.

“Unfortunately people don’t know who to call and it becomes frustrating for them. But they can dial 10111, especially to report crime and make priority calls,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said telephone cables had been stolen. Mbele said an application had been made for ITP lines (similar to cell phones), and the SAPS was now awaiting approval and installation.

“This development is extremely frustrating for the public as well as police officers and we hope to have the matter resolved soon,” she said.

Mbele said the public was encouraged to use the police emergency line, 10111 to report serious incidents or crime.

Telkom had not responded at the time of publication.

Daily News