Durban paddlers set new Guinness World Record for the longest distance paddled in ’horrendous’ race against time

Durban paddlers Quinton Rutherford and Brett Hadiaris set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance paddled in a double surf ski in a 24-hour period when they completed a brutal 219km paddle from St Lucia to Durban on Monday. Rutherford, who recently set the equivalent Guinness World Record for a single ski, and Hadiaris took advantage of the North Easterly winds and prevailing ocean currents to better the previous mark of 194,1km, said Canoeing South Africa spokesperson Dave Macleod.

The pair arrived in their Fenn double ski at Durban Underwater Club at Vetch’s Pier beach in the dark on Monday evening to a heroes’ welcome. Macleod said after setting the single ski world record, Rutherford had planned the double ski record attempt with Hank McGregor, but ocean conditions did not materialise during the early stages of the summer, and with river racing commitments McGregor reluctantly stepped aside. Durban paddlers Quinton Rutherford and Brett Hadiaris set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance paddled in a double surf ski in a 24-hour period when they completed a brutal 219km paddle from St Lucia to Durban. Picture: Cindy Rutherford/ Gameplan Media “Hadiairis, who recently paddled the tough PE to East London ultra-marathon with Rutherford was happy to step in, with little extra training for the double ski world record bid after Rutherford had been battling with illness through December,” he said.

“It was a long, hard day,” said Rutherford, with his relieved partner Hadiaris labelling the dawn to dusk effort as “horrendous.” Macleod said the paddle was started as a fund-raiser for young local girl Farren Grace who is suffering from B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Macleod said the record attempt was closely scrutinised by the Guinness World Record officials who will ratify it shortly.