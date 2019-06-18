File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A Reservoir Hills pensioner is warning others of conmen that ply their trade outside the Department of Home Affairs on a daily basis. The 73-year-old pensioner, who did not want to be named, went to the Umgeni Road branch, on Tuesday, to renew her passport.

She said that while she was parking her car three men approached her and told her they could get her into the front of the queue if she paid them R350.

The pensioner said she refused and joined the queue which was longer than usual.

She then went back to her car to fetch her stool. Her legs were aching.

Again she said she was harassed by a man claiming he now could help her for R150 to get ahead of everyone else because she was a senior citizen.

"He was very convincing. A security guard tried to warn me not to hand over money to him but it was too late. He was already counting up the R150 in loose coins and notes that I had given him," she said.

To her surprise, the man then walked off in the opposite direction of the home affairs offices and disappeared out of sight behind the building.

"The queues are so long that people become gullible. I heard from others that they were duped out of between R300 and R400 with the same promise of queue jumping made," she said.

The Department of Home Affairs acknowledged that it is currently experiencing high client volumes nationwide. They attribute it to the discontinuation of the Saturday extended working hours.

In addition, the DHA said inadequate floor management and front office space, unstable systems interruptions and inefficient workflow process and uncoordinated client engagement strategies all lead to dissatisfied clients.

In January a similar scam was reported to the Post newspaper from people using the oThongathi offices.

Siya Qoza a spokesperson for DHA said they had a zero tolerance for maladministration and corruption. Qoza said people who reported alleged corruption could not provide evidence.

“We invite members of the public to properly record instances of alleged corruption and report them. Home Affairs prioritises, among others, the elderly, people with physical disabilities, and people with very young children or newborn babies. Such people are usually taken to the front of the queue.” he said.

The Daily News also reported that people were buying spaces in the queue. In response Cyril Mncwabe, the provincial manager at the Home Affairs Department, said they had heard what was happening at the Umgeni offices.

However, he said, there was little they could do because the building did not belong to them, but was rented out.

Mncwabe said they had no control over what happened outside the building.

Mncwabe cautioned people to be aware that they should not pay for any services outside their offices.

He said services should only be paid for inside.

Daily News