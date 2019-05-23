A damaged bus is seen at the site of a blast near a new museum being built close to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, Egypt. Picture: Reuters/Ahmed Fahmy

Durban - FATHER Mike Foley, the parish priest at St Francis Xavier Catholic Parish on the Bluff, Durban, yesterday wrote to the South African Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, and to ambassador Vusi Mavimbela, thanking them for their assistance. Foley was among 25 South Africans who were on board a bus that was hit by a bomb in Egypt on Sunday.

The pilgrims were all from Catholic churches in Wentworth, Bluff, eManzimtoti and Benoni who went on a tour to Israel and Egypt.

Many of the tour group arrived at King Shaka International Airport in separate groups on Monday because they had left Egypt earlier than expected and connecting flights to OR Tambo Airport were difficult to arrange.

Francis Meth, who was injured in the blast, and his wife, Sharon, are expected to arrive in South Africa today and in Durban tomorrow. Meth underwent successful eye surgery on Sunday night.

In his letter to the embassy, Foley wrote, “On behalf of myself and our whole group of pilgrims, may I thank you and your staff most sincerely for your friendly support and assistance in every way during our unexpected delay in Cairo due to the bombing of our tourist bus in Giza.

“Your presence was comforting and reassuring, and your assistance both immediate and ongoing was much appreciated by all. You have made us all feel that our government cares and responds to our needs in helpful and effective ways. May God bless you and your service to our people.”

The parish had organised the trip to Egypt. About 14 congregants from the parish were on the bus. Some of the group were from Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Cycas Road, Wentworth.

Both churches said the group was unavailable for comment and their names could not be released to the media.

Daily News