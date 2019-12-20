Nontshikelelo Quyiso, 39, made a brief first appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, arrested her on Wednesday. Quyiso was released on R3 000 bail with strict bail conditions.
Quyiso had allegedly demanded cash from a suspect to weaken a case of shoplifting against a juvenile, Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.
“The matter was reported to the Hawks, who swiftly conducted an undercover operation. Members swooped in at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. They observed the suspect receiving cash from the complainant. She was immediately placed under arrest,” Mhlongo said.
Prosecutor Ranjeni Govender said Quyiso was a public official, employed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Govender said the State did not oppose bail because of the strict bail conditions set down. Govender asked for bail to be set at R5000, considering Quyiso’s position and the seriousness of the crime.