Durban prosecutor in the dock for allegedly taking bribe









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A juvenile court prosecutor, facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice, was released on bail on Thursday. Nontshikelelo Quyiso, 39, made a brief first appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, arrested her on Wednesday. Quyiso was released on R3 000 bail with strict bail conditions. Quyiso had allegedly demanded cash from a suspect to weaken a case of shoplifting against a juvenile, Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said. “The matter was reported to the Hawks, who swiftly conducted an undercover operation. Members swooped in at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. They observed the suspect receiving cash from the complainant. She was immediately placed under arrest,” Mhlongo said. Prosecutor Ranjeni Govender said Quyiso was a public official, employed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Govender said the State did not oppose bail because of the strict bail conditions set down. Govender asked for bail to be set at R5000, considering Quyiso’s position and the seriousness of the crime.

The defence told the court Quyiso had no previous convictions or pending cases and had appealed for a lower bail fee, arguing that the bribe allegedly paid was “only R1500”.

Magistrate Dawn Somaroo granted Quyiso R3000 bail, on condition that she did not enter the Durban Magistrate’s Court unless it was for her court appearances; the offices of the prosecutors and court nine (the juvenile court); and also that she not contact the witnesses in the matter.

Quyiso handed over the keys to court nine and her office to her superiors from the NPA, who were in court.

Govender said the matter would be investigated by the NPA. The case was adjourned to February 20.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said internal processes were under way.

Daily News