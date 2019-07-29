Neville Pillay with clinic staff Fathima Kader and Muhammed Asmal. Nqobile Mbomanbi African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The support given to former Durban radio personality Neville Pillay has given him a new lease on life and inspired him to push on every day. This was according to Pillay’s ex-wife Carol, who said the family had received emotional and financial support from his fans, former colleagues and concerned fellow South Africans.

Although divorced, she has rallied to her ex-husband’s aid and is at his side.

Pillay suffered a heart attack and a mild stroke in October. He also has Type 2 diabetes, his kidneys are failing and he requires a transplant.

A kidney specialist from a private practice confirmed that Pillay’s kidneys were in their last stages of functioning and he needed dialysis at least three times a week. With Pillay unable to afford the treatment, the nephrologist rallied other doctors to sponsor his dialysis at a private hospital.

The doctor also arranged for further treatment at a dialysis centre, but the family had to pay between R1 600 and R20 00 for each treatment.

The family had to use money from the couple’s savings for this treatment and other medical expenses after Pillay’s stroke in April, which left him partially blind.

Carol said she received a call last week from an anonymous donor, who offered to pay Pillay’s hospital bill. She said the sponsor also offered to pay for Pillay’s dialysis indefinitely.

“On Friday, I got a call from HOT91 FM in Johannesburg and it was one of his former colleagues, who asked what I needed.

“He is going to pay for his medical aid for a year,” she said.

More recently, a former Chatsworth resident, now based in Gauteng, approached the Masters Volleyball League of SA, asking to partner in one of their tournaments to raise funds for Pillay.

Mark Pillai said he did volunteer work with various NGOs, used to listen to Pillay on the radio and felt compelled to help. He said the league agreed that its tournament to be held on August 10 at Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School would be used to raise more funds for Pillay.

Carol said Pillay had now reached a weight where he is eligible for a transplant and would have tests done for compatibility.

Daily News