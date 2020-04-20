Durban residents counting the cost violent weekend storm

Durban - SOME Durban residents awoke on Sunday to the aftermath of Saturday’s thunderstorm. Heather Roos, chairperson of the Bulwer Safety Forum and Umbilo Community Policing Forum, said she had received reports of many residents whose homes were flooded. “There were reports of mudslides in front and back yards; some had their roofs blown off. To have this happen during the national lockdown, when movement is limited, is difficult.” She encouraged affected residents to list their damage through the forum’s social media. “Among us as a community, let’s see where we can help each other. Everyone is struggling financially. If we can reach out to each other and help, that would be great.”

Glenwood resident Shaylene Miller said: “When the rain finally let up, we went out at 11pm. It was just a river of brown mud running through my property. It took down my wall, knocked down my cottage, took the jacuzzi that was next to the wall all the way across the garden on its way to the swimming pool,” she said.

Zweli Bomela, a transit camp resident in Lamontville, said they had learnt to deal with pouring rain, even though it was heart-breaking.

“There’s nothing we can do. We get no help to get out of here. Water gushes and once it does we all have to get up because children sleep on the floor due to the small space. We spend the rest of the night trying to get the water out. We don’t have cupboards to store food,” he said.

He said after the storm, he contacted DA councillor Sthembiso Ngema, who was able to provide food.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said it was standard operating procedure that in the event of residents bearing the brunt of inclement weather, the city dispatches disaster management teams. This includes teams from other units in the event of infrastructure damage.

