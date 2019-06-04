Durban - Residents who are living in areas where informal settlement are mushrooming have been told that unless the land is owned by the eThekwini Municipality the city cannot do anything to help them. And if the land is owned by the city, the city can only act through a court order.

The eThekwini Municipality was responding to allegations by residents from Reunion, south of Durban, who claimed that nobody was coming to their aid in the face of ongoing land invasions.

A shack settlement has sprung up at Malaba Hills on the border of Isipingo and uMlazi, with vacant plots between homes on Uttam Road, Uttam Place and Chotoo Place becoming informal settlements - literally overnight

The settlement was built behind plush homes in the suburb much to the anger of residents. Some residents have claimed that life has become a misery because of their new unruly neighbours and the property values have dropped dramatically.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said regular patrols were conducted to curb land invasions in the Isipingo area.

“Sometimes when police arrive, the land invaders run away and cannot be arrested. Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious-looking people who are demarcating or building on any vacant land,” Gwala said.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The land is a mix of private, provincial and council land. Our mandate is over council land as we cannot act on behalf of residents without a letter from the court. The onus is on the land owners to protect their properties.”

