eThekwini Municipality

RESIDENTS were furious yesterday when eThekwini Municipality’s budget hearings on tariff increases started three hours late. The public participation budget hearing was about the proposed tariffs which come into effect on July 1.

The hearing was advertised to start at 10am, but began at 1pm with most of the residents and councillors having left.

Ward 27 DA councillor Martin Meyer said he only learnt about the hearing through social media.

“It’s a bit shocking how the city disrespects its residents. The city has made a joke out of this process,” said Meyer who left at 12.30pm.

The tariff increases are:

6.9% on assessment rates.

15% and 15.5% for residential and business water respectively.

13.07 % on electricity.

9.9% for sanitation.

9.9% for refuse.

When the proposals were announced last month, opposition parties had suggested that the city was hollowing out the middle-class, which had to carry the burden of paying the rates and tariffs.

Jackie McLeod, a Berea resident, said: “When people are experiencing poverty and unemployment, you can never really ask them to pay rates.”

McLeod, a pensioner from Pretoria who moved to Durban a year ago, said she was happy the budget included rebates for pensioners, saying it would save her about R300 a month.

Gary Jones, a Berea resident, lamented the tariff increases. He had to employ people to clean his pavement, something the city should do, he said.

Teddy Govender, chairperson of the Chatsworth and Districts Civic Association, said: “The hearings don’t make a difference, no matter how much we voice our displeasure and objections.”

Daily News