Durban Ricksha Bus rates have increased but residents are unimpressed by how dirty the city is

Durban Ricksha Bus rates have increased as of July 1, 2022. Durban Tourism and the eThekwini Municipality recently announced that the Ricksha bus had new rates.

Story continues below Advertisement

The rates would be as follow: Normal Adult (18 years +): R100

Child (4-17 years): R51

South African pensioners (60 years+): R51 School Groups

Scholar (Wearing a uniform): R31

Scholar (Not wearing a uniform): R51 Private Hire Bus Private Hire (3 hours): R4 026

Tour operator 20% discount on group bookings: R51

NGO 50% discount on group bookings Durban Tourism and the eThekwini Municipality recently announced that the Ricksha bus had new rates. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Residents were not impressed with the increase and voiced their opinions about how dirty Durban was on the eThekwini Municipality Facebook page: Mazisi Ntuthuka said: “Paying R100 to see how filthy Durban is.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Fortune Shezi said: “Clean up Durban first ... it's very dirty.” Iqubal Kharodia said the price was for tourists to see the dirty state of the beach but those employed to clean up were sitting for five hours and not doing anything. Ritah Oj Marake Mokwena said: “Paying that money to see how dirty Durban is.”

Story continues below Advertisement