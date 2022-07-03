Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Durban Ricksha Bus rates have increased but residents are unimpressed by how dirty the city is

The Durban Ricksha Bus parked near the Durban City Hall. Picture: Durban Tourism

Published 1h ago

Durban Ricksha Bus rates have increased as of July 1, 2022.

Durban Tourism and the eThekwini Municipality recently announced that the Ricksha bus had new rates.

The rates would be as follow:

Normal

  • Adult (18 years +): R100
  • Child (4-17 years): R51
  • South African pensioners (60 years+): R51

School Groups

  • Scholar (Wearing a uniform): R31
  • Scholar (Not wearing a uniform): R51

Private Hire

  • Bus Private Hire (3 hours): R4 026
  • Tour operator 20% discount on group bookings: R51
  • NGO 50% discount on group bookings
Durban Tourism and the eThekwini Municipality recently announced that the Ricksha bus had new rates. Picture: eThekwini Municipality

Residents were not impressed with the increase and voiced their opinions about how dirty Durban was on the eThekwini Municipality Facebook page:

Mazisi Ntuthuka said: “Paying R100 to see how filthy Durban is.”

Fortune Shezi said: “Clean up Durban first ... it's very dirty.”

Iqubal Kharodia said the price was for tourists to see the dirty state of the beach but those employed to clean up were sitting for five hours and not doing anything.

Ritah Oj Marake Mokwena said: “Paying that money to see how dirty Durban is.”

Vuvu Mamthembu said: “Durban is filthy. Yhooo, why showcase such a disaster?”

Daily News

