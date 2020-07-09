Durban robbery gang reign of terror ends after shoot-out, car chase with cops

Durban - A GANG of robbers’ crime spree came to an end after a car chase on the M7 near Malvern. The Malvern Community Police Forum is rejoicing after three men, possibly involved in a spate of robberies, were arrested on Tuesday. Police were conducting crime prevention duties when they spotted a white Toyota Etios with five men travelling along the M7 highway. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the vehicle and occupants fitted a description from reported house break-in incidents in Malvern, and police intercepted the car. “The occupants of the car opened fire on police officers. During the chase, a shoot-out ensued. The men lost control of the vehicle, which overturned on the M7 highway. Police arrested three men who were injured,” Mbele said.

Two others escaped.

Police seized two illegal firearms. Mbele said the men were taken to hospital under police guard.

A case of attempted murder, reckless driving and illegal possession of firearms was opened at Malvern SAPS. Mbele said the men would be profiled to determine if they were linked to other criminal activities.

Malvern Community Police Forum chairperson Kevin Pillay said the police had been searching for the gang of robbers for some time.

“Crime has increased since lockdown restrictions were brought to level 3. There have been house robberies, hijackings and burglaries. The patrollers and neighbourhood watches are the eyes and ears of the police. We hope this arrest makes a significant dent in reported crimes,” Pillay said.

Police reported that armed robbers entered a home in Glendale Drive, Malvern. An off-duty police officer confronted the robbers.

A shoot-out ensued and one of the robbers was wounded. Police arrested him in hospital, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Pillay said the suspect was released on R3000 bail on Monday.

“The community must now understand how difficult policing has become,” Pillay said.

Steven King, South African Community Crime Watch KZN spokesperson, said there had been a lot of criticism aimed at the SAPS recently.

He felt people should also acknowledge the hard work and dedication shown by the majority of SAPS members.

“This gang has been terrorising communities, but through dedication and hard work, the police have achieved the desired results,” King said.

The Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the police officers for their alertness and expressed his relief that the officers escaped the shooting unscathed.

Daily News