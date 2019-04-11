MEC for Education Mthandeni Dlungwana with HOD Enock Nzama leaving a Durban primary school after meeting 18 teachers where a principal has been suspended for allegedly sexually abusing female teachers. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Education Department has suspended the principal of a Durban primary school, pending an investigation following allegations of sexual, physical and verbal abuse of teachers, four years after the teachers complained about the man. On Tuesday, Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana visited the school and refused to conduct any meetings while the principal was on the school premises.

Dlungwana said he met with 14 teachers who briefed him on matters at the school. He said there were allegations of sexual harassment, financial mismanagement, assault and other matters.

“The first step is that we have suspended the principal. We will do an investigation, but we have suspended him because the matter is very serious. We have spoken to the teachers, and it was revealed that some of them have protection orders against him,” Dlungwana said.

The MEC said they wanted to send a strong message to wrongdoers.

The department would appoint an acting principal to ensure that the school is not disturbed.

It is alleged that the teachers first made abuse claims about the principal in 2015, which only reached the office of the MEC when they received a voicemail on Friday afternoon, said department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

He said it was then that they acted on the matter.

“During the briefing, teachers revealed that they complained at district level for quite some time, and we will investigate how long they had been complaining and to who they started complaining. The investigation team will also check on the 2015 matter,” Mahlambi said.

He said the MEC indicated that he was disappointed that a principal had such allegations levelled against him.

The SA Council of Educators (SACE) said the case has been referred to them for investigation.

Themba Ndhlovu said the council received a report on the allegations against the principal on Monday and began the investigation immediately.

He said the reports of bullying and sexual harassment were serious allegations and needed to be investigated as soon as possible.

“We have referred the case to our legal department. We will be sending our officials to the school as soon as possible to begin with the investigation. We encourage teachers to come forward and report cases immediately. We believe that teachers must work in a conducive environment and work without fear. Even school managers have rules to abide by,” said Ndhlovu.

Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said teachers had complained to them about the principal between February and March before schools closed for holidays.

“It is worrying that the department is only standing up now that the matter was addressed in the media,” she said.

Caluza confirmed that the principal is a Sadtu member and they wanted to get his side of the story.

She said it was an embarrassment that their member had such allegations levelled against him.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of sexual assault was opened at Umbilo police station for investigation.

Daily News