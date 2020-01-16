Durban - Robbers made off with cash collected from school fees and registrations at Quarry Heights Primary School in Newlands East on Wednesday.
It was also the first day of school for 2020. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the primary school was allegedly robbed by unknown suspects
"It is alleged that on 15 January 2020 at 13.45 four armed suspects entered the school. They robbed the staff of cash and cellphones before fleeing the scene," Mbele said.
Greenwood Park SAPS are investigating a case of robbery.