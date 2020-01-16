Durban school robbed of school fees on the first day









File picture: SAPS (Twitter) Durban - Robbers made off with cash collected from school fees and registrations at Quarry Heights Primary School in Newlands East on Wednesday. It was also the first day of school for 2020. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the primary school was allegedly robbed by unknown suspects "It is alleged that on 15 January 2020 at 13.45 four armed suspects entered the school. They robbed the staff of cash and cellphones before fleeing the scene," Mbele said. Greenwood Park SAPS are investigating a case of robbery.

The Department of Education spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Muzi Mahlambi said they have sent out a warning to school principals ,on Thursday, not to carry large amounts of cash on the premises.

“We do not encourage schools to have fees paid in cash at the schools. They should advise parents or guardians to deposit the money directly into the school bank account for the safety of schools. Rest assured the police are following links to the perpetrators. An apprehension is imminent,” Mahlambi said.

The incident comes after schools in the province are struggling financially to cope.

Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal MEC Kwazi Mshengu said in his 2019/20 budget speech that the education department was underfunded. The KZN province budget allocation was R54 billion.

" Our province is largely rural, with a wide geographical spread, and high learner population including candidates that sit for grade 12 examinations. We lack the required infrastructure such as electricity, running water, proper sanitation, and lack broadband connectivity in schools. We are among the three poorest provinces which include Limpopo and Eastern Cape.

