A Durban school teacher had suffered from a dislocated shoulder when he was attacked by a pupil. Picture supplied.

Durban - A school teacher from Hillview Secondary School in Newlands East who was severely beaten by a grade 9 pupil in July, was still shocked by the incident. The teacher who did not want to be named still has a sling around his arm from the injuries. He chose not to speak to the media after engaging with his union.

Thirona Moodley, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial CEO of National Professional Teachers Association of South Africa, said pupil on teacher assault is showing no signs of abating.

"He has suffered a dislocated shoulder and is not able to use his hand. The attack was vicious and was witnessed by other learners at the school gate,"she said.

The association, she said, was concerned was concerned about two issues.

"Firstly the sanction meted out to this grade 9 pupil is a written warning. Surely this sanction is not commensurate to the attack. This is not the first offence by the pupil. At the time of the attack the pupil was not to be in school as a result of a previous offence,"Moodley said.

The association claimed that the pupil is in school and received a slap on the wrist.

Moodley said other pupils will not be deterred from also engaging in such conduct.

"The second concern is lack of security at the school. The incident had occurred at the school gate. No security at the school entrance is a dangerous scenario, as outside elements can freely enter the school and incidents of this nature can occur. NAPTOSA urges schools to review their pupils code of conduct and mete out sanctions to pupils that have the effect of protecting our teachers at the workplace. Our teachers cannot continue to work while being threatened, intimidated and assaulted,"Moodley lamented.

The teacher has since opened a case of assault at the Newlands East police station.

Daily News