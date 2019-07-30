Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: File

Durban - The MEC of Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu has responded swiftly to the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against a teacher at a Durban high school which falls under uMlazi District in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. The Daily News had reported that pupils at a Bluff high school protested this week demanding that a teacher who alleged touched a female pupil's breast be removed from the school.

He allegedly touched a Grade 11 pupil’s breast which led to protests at the school.

Upon learning about the disturbing allegations Mshengu dispatched a team of senior officials to the school to gather more details and investigate the matter.

"We view all allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and will investigate all allegations rigorously” said Mshengu.

“We would like to appeal to the complainants to avail themselves to provide any necessary evidence during the investigation,'' he added.

On Monday parents approached the principal for answers after a Twitter message went viral, highlighting what had allegedly occurred at the school. The principal did not respond and walked away.

It is believed that the teacher poked a pupil in the breasts during an altercation and, when another pupil protested, he went on to grab the Grade 11 girl’s breast, causing her to run out the classroom for help.

Pupils said the school was rife with racism and intimidation of non-white pupils.

A white pupil said she was ordered to remove braids from her hair.

“I was told by the principal to stop acting black,” she said.

“I joined the protest and our principal singled me out, asking why I joined ‘these people’,” she added.

They said the teacher came to the school at the beginning of the third term and was good to them at first, frequently quoting Bible verses to inspire them.

However, things soon turned bad after he started making sexual references in the form of jokes, and used biblical references to cover them up.

A grade 11, 18-year-old pupil said the teacher also touched her breasts after calling her into an office to discuss her marks in the subject he teaches her.

The pupils said they were furious at comments by community members, who claimed they were lying.

Three other girls said they were also touched inappropriately, but had not opened cases since they were minors.

Daily News