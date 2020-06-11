Durban set to escape worst of weekend big freeze

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - DURBAN will only get a spot of the cold temperatures that have already started sweeping through the western parts of South Africa. This will be the second cold snap that parts of the country will experience since the start of winter. SA Weather Service forecaster Stacy Colborne said the only thing the city might experience from the cold front moving across parts of the country are rough seas from today lasting until tomorrow. Colborne said Durban might also get fresh to strong south-westerly winds, between 20 and 30 knots. “Thursday morning conditions will still be fine but we expect cloud cover from 12pm. There will be no rain and temperatures will reach a high of around 23ºC,” said Colborne.

“On Friday and Saturday temperatures are expected to drop to maximums of about 18ºC.”

She said fine conditions, with no cloud cover were expected over the weekend and temperatures would start warming up again on Sunday.

Rough to high seas can be expected, with waves as high as four to six metres, which could reach KZN by tomorrow.

The weather service advised that low-lying coastal rocky shores should be avoided in conditions with rough to high seas.

“These cold temperatures will spread eastwards, reaching the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and parts of KZN on Friday persisting on Saturday.”

Temperatures in Durban on Thursday began with a low of 16ºC and were expected to reach 20ºC. A 57 percent chance of rain was expected from 3pm with a 90 per cent chance of rain at 7pm.

Daily News