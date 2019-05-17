Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The audited database of Abahlali baseMjondolo membership and records of their internal correspondence could be in the wrong hands after a burglary at their offices in Durban, the shack dwellers movement believes. Hard drives and keys to a safe were taken when burglars entered the offices of Abahlali baseMjondolo in Durban Central on Wednesday.

The burglary had only been discovered on Thursday morning when staff arrived for work at the Diakonia Centre.

Mqapheli Bonono, a spokesperson for Abahlali baseMjondolo, said hard drives of two computers, an external hard drive and the keys to the safe were taken.

"The cash in the safe was not touched and other easily sale able items, like our microwave, television, cameras and mobile sound system were not taken,"he said.

Bonono believed the thieves were looking for information, not money.

"One of the hard drives that they took is old and would have very little resale value. However, the two hard drives, and the external hard drive that were taken, do contain lots of information about our movement, including the audited database of our membership which is a spreadsheet with every members’ name, age, phone number, ID or passport number and other details, details of all our branches, our correspondence with other progressive organisations in South Africa and elsewhere in the world, and so on," Bonono said.

He called the burglary "the work of intelligence".

"We can’t be certain about the motivation for the break in but our immediate suspicion is that it is linked to our opposition to councillors in eThekwini municipality. We will not be intimidated. We have nothing to hide. The struggle continues,"Bonono lamented.

