Durban snake catcher called to capture 'midnight black mamba'
Durban - A Durban snake catcher was called to collect a “big snake” before midnight over the weekend.
Tyrone Ping received a call from a homeowner who had seen a “big snake” moving towards the house while he was locking up at 11.30pm in Phoenix.
Ping thought it was a Mozambique Spitting Cobra because black mambas usually did not move at night.
“I arrived at the house then the storm that had been brewing all day started torrential rain - great! He pointed towards the pool pump and it seemed this snake had taken cover to avoid the rain. I cautiously lifted up the pool pump peeked inside and yupp a big Black Mamba,” said Ping.
“Now it's difficult to flip a pump cover over, hold a torch and try catch a snake so I ask the homeowner to lift the cover using the pool net - slowly. He starts to lift it and as he sees the snake throws the cover over, slams the net down and of course the snake goes berserk and bolts!”
Ping said he managed to secure the snake and get it into a bucket.
He described it as one of the thickest mamba’s he had ever seen in recent times and it looked to be missing between 40-50cm’s of its tail.
He said the snake measured at 2.79 metres.
The snake was secured in a transparent snake tube which is used to safely handle the snake without putting unnecessary strain on the snake’s head, neck and causing far less stress than necking the animal.
Daily News