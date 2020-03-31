Durban snake catcher called to capture 'midnight black mamba'

Durban - A Durban snake catcher was called to collect a “big snake” before midnight over the weekend.

Tyrone Ping received a call from a homeowner who had seen a “big snake” moving towards the house while he was locking up at 11.30pm in Phoenix.

Ping thought it was a Mozambique Spitting Cobra because black mambas usually did not move at night.

“I arrived at the house then the storm that had been brewing all day started torrential rain - great! He pointed towards the pool pump and it seemed this snake had taken cover to avoid the rain. I cautiously lifted up the pool pump peeked inside and yupp a big Black Mamba,” said Ping.

“Now it's difficult to flip a pump cover over, hold a torch and try catch a snake so I ask the homeowner to lift the cover using the pool net - slowly. He starts to lift it and as he sees the snake throws the cover over, slams the net down and of course the snake goes berserk and bolts!”